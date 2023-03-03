Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Xometry updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Xometry Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66. Xometry has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Get Xometry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $48,517.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,947.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,363 in the last ninety days. 30.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 245.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,477 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter worth approximately $32,504,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 136.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 725,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 480.3% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 591,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 489,911 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.