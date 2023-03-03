Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Xometry from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $18.36 on Thursday. Xometry has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xometry will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 2,711 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $83,065.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $581,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 2,711 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $83,065.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $581,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,737 shares of company stock worth $2,131,363 over the last ninety days. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xometry by 22.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Xometry by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Xometry by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

