Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Craig Hallum

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on XMTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xometry from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Xometry from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.33.

Xometry stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.30. Xometry has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xometry will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $268,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 815,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,895.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $268,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 815,286 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,895.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $44,139.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,567.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,363. Company insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Xometry by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 174,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 129,959 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Xometry by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Xometry by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Xometry by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

