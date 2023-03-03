Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XPOF. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $25.25 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,786,593. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $24,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,786,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,750,000 shares of company stock worth $140,875,000. Company insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

