Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Xponential Fitness traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 468512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.
XPOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.
In other Xponential Fitness news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,786,593. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,750,000 shares of company stock worth $140,875,000. Corporate insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
