Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Xponential Fitness traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 468512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xponential Fitness news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,786,593. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,750,000 shares of company stock worth $140,875,000. Corporate insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.