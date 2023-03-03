YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,164 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in YETI were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in YETI by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 178,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 30.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

YETI Price Performance

YETI Company Profile

NYSE YETI opened at $38.39 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

