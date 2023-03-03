Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,656 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

