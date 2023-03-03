Zcash Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.54 or 0.00176576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $645.62 million and approximately $55.67 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00071556 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00048750 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

