ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($41.49) price target on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TIM. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on ZEAL Network in a report on Monday, December 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €49.00 ($52.13) price objective on ZEAL Network in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Nuways set a €49.00 ($52.13) target price on ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

ZEAL Network Stock Performance

Shares of ETR TIM opened at €20.00 ($21.28) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. ZEAL Network has a 52 week low of €16.00 ($17.02) and a 52 week high of €24.40 ($25.96).

ZEAL Network Company Profile

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

