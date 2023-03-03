Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Short Interest Update

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,200 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the January 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.71.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $306.06 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $440.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

