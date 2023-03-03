Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Short Interest Down 21.1% in February

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,400 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 465,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZVIA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 19,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $74,758.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,277,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,517,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zevia PBC news, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 52,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $262,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,522,214 shares in the company, valued at $12,611,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 19,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $74,758.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,277,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,517,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,782. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 62.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 474,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 80.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 390,761 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 45.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 936,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 291,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 649.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 282,570 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 92.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 76,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

ZVIA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. 50,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,625. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

