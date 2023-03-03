ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.50 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get ZimVie alerts:

ZimVie Price Performance

ZIMV stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. 2,039,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,692. ZimVie has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ZimVie

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new position in ZimVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter worth $54,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in ZimVie in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ZimVie in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.