Zoom2u Technologies Limited (ASX:Z2U) Insider Purchases A$13,248.00 in Stock

Zoom2u Technologies Limited (ASX:Z2U – Get Rating) insider Stephen (Steve) Orenstein purchased 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$13,248.00 ($8,951.35).

Zoom2u Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46.

Get Zoom2u Technologies alerts:

Zoom2u Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Zoom2u Technologies Limited provides delivery solutions in Australia and internationally. The company operates Zoom2u, a delivery platform that connects with local independent couriers for same day delivery; and Locate2u, which offers a suite of products, including delivery booking management, route optimization, driver tracking, and location sharing.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom2u Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom2u Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.