ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.26% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $42,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $61.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 154.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,980,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

