ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.26% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $42,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of ZI opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $61.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 154.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,980,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
About ZoomInfo Technologies
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.