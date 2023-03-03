Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $143.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Zscaler Trading Up 4.4 %

ZS opened at $134.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $256.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after purchasing an additional 162,289 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,947,000 after buying an additional 267,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,280,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,266,000 after buying an additional 235,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,023,000 after acquiring an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

