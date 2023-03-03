Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.52-$1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion. Zscaler also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.52-1.53 EPS.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $134.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.11 and a 200 day moving average of $139.38. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $256.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.92.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $168,365,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $59,634,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 3,171.7% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after buying an additional 82,972 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

