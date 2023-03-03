Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $396-398 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.41 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.52-$1.53 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $134.13 on Friday. Zscaler has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $256.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.00.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Zscaler by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 5.5% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

