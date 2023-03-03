Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZUO. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Trading Up 1.0 %

ZUO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 284,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,784. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.82. Zuora has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

Insider Activity

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 60.28% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $115,566.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,140 shares in the company, valued at $390,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $115,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $27,649.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,087 shares in the company, valued at $268,182.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,471 shares of company stock valued at $884,089. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,292 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Zuora by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 113,942 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Zuora by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zuora by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,876,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 583,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.