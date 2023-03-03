Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.15% from the stock’s previous close.

ZUO has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Zuora Price Performance

ZUO stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.82. Zuora has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 60.28%. Analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $115,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,140 shares in the company, valued at $390,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $155,408.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,722 shares in the company, valued at $756,643.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $115,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,471 shares of company stock worth $884,089. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,292 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Zuora by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 113,942 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Zuora by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zuora by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,876,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 583,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

