Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$89.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.75 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.07-$0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.71.

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,809. Zuora has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 60.28% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $27,649.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,182.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $27,649.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,087 shares in the company, valued at $268,182.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,471 shares of company stock worth $884,089 over the last three months. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 838,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,705,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,623,000 after purchasing an additional 653,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,876,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 583,214 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

