0x Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.14 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 4th. 0x has a market cap of $207.90 million and approximately $19.14 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One 0x token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0x.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that allows for the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to create their own exchange apps with a variety of user-facing applications, such as 0x OTC, which enables trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers, who host and maintain public order books. Additionally, ZRX tokens are used for decentralized governance over the 0x protocol’s update mechanism, which allows for the improvement of the protocol’s underlying smart contracts over time.”

