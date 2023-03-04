16,822 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,822 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,763 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $644,959,000 after acquiring an additional 719,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 221,383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,561,052 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,401,000 after acquiring an additional 450,676 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,692,397 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $95,042,000 after acquiring an additional 407,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $56.76.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

