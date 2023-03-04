18,296 Shares in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Insmed by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,910,000 after acquiring an additional 364,362 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,797,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after buying an additional 242,092 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,467,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 30.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,643,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,409,000 after buying an additional 384,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,336,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insmed Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $20.60 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Insmed to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
