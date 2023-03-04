24,215 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 90.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 42.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $122.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.84.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

