24,567 Shares in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 81.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Friday, February 17th.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

