26,401 Shares in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of NanoString Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 460,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109,823 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 306,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 106,409 shares in the last quarter.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey bought 29,161 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $234,746.05. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,690.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray bought 62,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $459,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,551.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey bought 29,161 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $234,746.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,533 shares in the company, valued at $390,690.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSTG stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

