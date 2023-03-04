321,291 Shares in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Purchased by Mangrove Partners

Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 321,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter worth about $1,941,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 51,651 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

