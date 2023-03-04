6,421 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,548.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 646,475 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,430,000 after acquiring an additional 438,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,979.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 410,654 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,184,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of HALO opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $33,686,344.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,686,344.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,586 shares of company stock worth $5,385,846. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

