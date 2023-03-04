8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

8X8 Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

