Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues Earnings Results

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. 854,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -236.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aaron’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

