Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion. Aaron’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$1.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE AAN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.78. 854,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -236.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Aaron’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Aaron’s by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 33,714 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $8,838,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Aaron’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More

