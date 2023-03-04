AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Down 25.5% in February

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,257,100 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 1,687,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,257.1 days.
AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKUFF remained flat at $19.07 during midday trading on Friday. 238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB SKF (publ) (SKUFF)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.