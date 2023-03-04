AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Down 25.5% in February

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,257,100 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 1,687,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,257.1 days.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKUFF remained flat at $19.07 during midday trading on Friday. 238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

