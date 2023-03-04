ABBC Coin (ABBC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.07 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. ABBC Coin has a market capitalization of $84.34 million and approximately $17.07 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0743 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00423331 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,386.46 or 0.28614392 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ABBC Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,135,408,249 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.

ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

