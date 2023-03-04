AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $156.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $276.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,991 shares of company stock valued at $23,102,528 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $3,033,348,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

