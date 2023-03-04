AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 2.4 %

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of -0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 85,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $859,530.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,180,879.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,014,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after acquiring an additional 237,265 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.