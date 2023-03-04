ABCMETA (META) Trading Down 33.8% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $5,164.29 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00004659 USD and is up 13.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,776.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

