Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,351.67

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,351.67 ($16.31) and traded as low as GBX 1,344.20 ($16.22). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,350 ($16.29), with a volume of 146,523 shares.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,352.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,257.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a GBX 35.25 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is 939.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

In other Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust news, insider Patricia Dimond purchased 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,406 ($16.97) per share, with a total value of £49,716.16 ($59,992.95). Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.