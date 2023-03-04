Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Up 11.4% in February

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ACP traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,184. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP)
