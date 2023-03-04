Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Up 11.4% in February

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ACP traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,184. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $66,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 24.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

