Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Abri SPAC I Price Performance

ASPA remained flat at $10.48 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 36. Abri SPAC I has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.

Get Abri SPAC I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abri SPAC I

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Abri SPAC I by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 415,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Abri SPAC I by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 200,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 22,528 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,253,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Abri SPAC I by 55.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 250,473 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abri SPAC I Company Profile

Abri SPAC I, Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination involving one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on identifying companies that provides power transformation and technology in a range of managed industries, including financial/insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abri SPAC I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abri SPAC I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.