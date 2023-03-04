ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Stock Price Up 6.9%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) rose 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 116,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,226,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group lowered ABVC BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new drugs and medical devices. The firm’s product pipeline includes ABV-1501, which is a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer, ABV-1504, which is a botanical reuptake inhibitor that targets norepinephrine, ABV-1505 for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, ABV-1702 to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, ABV-1703 for Pancreatic Cancer, ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients, ABV-1701, which is a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy, ABV-2001, and ABV-2002.

