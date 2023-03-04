Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $269.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.80 and its 200-day moving average is $278.89. The stock has a market cap of $169.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $345.30.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

