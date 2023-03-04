Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) CFO Kevin Balthaser Sells 1,000 Shares

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Balthaser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $12,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,650 shares in the company, valued at $57,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 420.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

