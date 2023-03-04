Acumen Capital Lowers Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target to C$19.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Acumen Capital from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LCFS. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

TSE LCFS opened at C$11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$382.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48. Tidewater Renewables has a 12 month low of C$9.15 and a 12 month high of C$14.27.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

