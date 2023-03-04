Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average of $101.98. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $73.65 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,502 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $156,658.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $382,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,585,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,502 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $156,658.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,597.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,670 shares of company stock worth $1,112,108 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth $3,554,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth $209,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 102.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 62.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

