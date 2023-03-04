adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €180.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($191.49) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($186.17) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($82.98) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, February 10th.

adidas Price Performance

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €146.00 ($155.32) on Tuesday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($213.84). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €142.35 and a 200-day moving average of €133.15.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

