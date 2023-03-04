adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ADDYY. DZ Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €145.00 ($154.26) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of adidas from €165.00 ($175.53) to €160.00 ($170.21) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of adidas from €100.00 ($106.38) to €120.00 ($127.66) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of adidas from €110.00 ($117.02) to €83.00 ($88.30) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of adidas from €119.00 ($126.60) to €135.00 ($143.62) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.10.
adidas Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.98. adidas has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.
