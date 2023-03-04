adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ADDYY. DZ Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €145.00 ($154.26) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of adidas from €165.00 ($175.53) to €160.00 ($170.21) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of adidas from €100.00 ($106.38) to €120.00 ($127.66) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of adidas from €110.00 ($117.02) to €83.00 ($88.30) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of adidas from €119.00 ($126.60) to €135.00 ($143.62) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.10.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.98. adidas has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 9,350.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in adidas by 236.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

