Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Down 27.1% in February

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Admiral Group Stock Down 1.0 %
AMIGY stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. Admiral Group has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $35.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMIGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.48) to GBX 1,700 ($20.51) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($33.02) to GBX 2,743 ($33.10) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.74) to GBX 2,560 ($30.89) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,375.33.
Admiral Group Company Profile
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Admiral Group (AMIGY)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.