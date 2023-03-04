Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Down 27.1% in February

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Admiral Group Stock Down 1.0 %

AMIGY stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. Admiral Group has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $35.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMIGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.48) to GBX 1,700 ($20.51) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($33.02) to GBX 2,743 ($33.10) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.74) to GBX 2,560 ($30.89) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,375.33.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

Featured Articles

