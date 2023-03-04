AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $51.78 million during the quarter. AdTheorent had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. AdTheorent updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

AdTheorent Stock Up 3.7 %

AdTheorent stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. AdTheorent has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

Institutional Trading of AdTheorent

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 1,078.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About AdTheorent

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.