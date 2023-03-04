AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. AdTheorent had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $51.78 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. AdTheorent updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

AdTheorent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADTH opened at $1.66 on Friday. AdTheorent has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdTheorent

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the second quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter worth $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 1,078.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AdTheorent Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of AdTheorent to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.57.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

