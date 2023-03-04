Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $138.48 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.00 and a 12-month high of $231.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Argus cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading

